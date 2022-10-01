NEWBURG
Mary K. Monday
Mary K. Monday (Sampont), age 82 years, of Newburg was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2022. Mary was born on November 27, 1939, in Sheboygan to Walter and Margaret (Olinger) Sampont. She was united in marriage to Robert Monday, Sr., on June 29, 1968, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Port Washington. Robert passed away on October 24, 2000. Mary graduated from Port Washington High School in 1959. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Lions Club, and the Newburg Park Committee. Mary also enjoyed gardening. She was most proud being a mother and raising her son and daughter.
Those Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, Robert (Amy) Monday and Carla Monday; granddaughters, Sara and Jenna Monday; sister, Margaret “Margie” Rabuck; and brother, John (Mary) Sampont. She is further survived by special friend, Tom Puerling; granddoggies, Mabel and Sassy; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Robert; she was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Joseph and Leona (Parlow) Monday; and brother-in-law, Larry Rabuck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (521 Congress Drive, Newburg). The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at church from 3 p.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be at the church cemetery on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Memorials in Mary’s name can be directed to the Newburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhumpatten.com) to share your condolences with the family.