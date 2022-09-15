WEST BEND
Mary K. Wondrash
April 4, 1960 - Sept. 12, 2022
Mary K. Wondrash, nee Olson, of West Bend died on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Ascension Living Franciscan Place in Brookfield at the age of 62 years. She was born on April 4, 1960, in Milwaukee to William and Nancy (nee Bumgardner) Olson.
As a lifelong resident of the West Bend area, she attended St. Frances Cabrini School and went on to graduate from West Bend East High School with the Class of 1978. She later earned her certification to become a certified nursing assistant. For many years, she worked at The Samaritan Health Center. She also enjoyed praying with her husband and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
On May 8, 1990, she married the love of her life, Jeffrey Wondrash. Their devotion to each other was known to all those who knew them.
Mary was a gentle, kind, loving, giving person who lived her life in a simple but fulfilling manner.
Survivors include her mother. Nancy; six brothers and sisters: Catherine Waldron, William “Allan,” Lawrence, Nancy Mangan, Richard and Robert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Olson.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 16, at 1 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Frances Cabrini Church on Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Memorials to Holy Hill Basilica, St. Frances Cabrini Parish and Pro-Life Wisconsin are much appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.