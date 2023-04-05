WEST BEND
Mary Kathryn Jacobs
Jan. 18, 1938 — March 25, 2023
Mary Kathryn Jacobs (nee Weber), 85, of West Bend was called home on Saturday, March 25, 2023, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Mary was born in Crandon on Tuesday, January 18, 1938, to the late Thomas and Doris (nee Walker) Weber. As a young child, her family moved south to Milwaukee. She had her first Holy Communion on May 20, 1945, and went to Nathan Hale High School through the 11th grade. As a teenager, she worked as a nanny then when she was older worked at Kresge (later became Kmart). She always helped her mom with her younger siblings. She loved to go back “up north” do her Grandma Walker’s hair and visit with her family. In 1960, she welcomed motherhood to Susan Doris.
Mary met her husband, Michael L. Jacobs, Sr. in 1967, at the Arcade Bar and Bowling Alley in Crandon. They were married on October 14, 1967, where she settled and started raising her family in West Bend. She worked as an NA at Samaritan Nursing Home in West Bend for 32 years, retiring in 1999.
Mary belonged to the Women of the Moose and Still Waters Church. She loved her family and was always their rock.
Mary is survived by her 4 children, Susan Johnson of Kewaskum, Michelle Tahtinen of Rhinelander, Amy (fiancé, Steven Leventhal) Jacobs of Kewaskum, Michael Jacobs, Jr. of Horicon; 10 grandchildren, Thomas Johnson (fiancée, Jessica Shingleton), Sarah (Matt) Butzke, Megan (special friend Carson Thull) all of Kewaskum, Heather Jacobs (fiancé, Antonio Deleon) of Slinger, Dylan Amundson of West Bend, Hunter Arndt (fiancée, Ashley Leipski) of Beaver Dam, David Tahtinen, Ryan Tahtinen, Angela Tahtinen of Rhinelander, and Madilynn Jacobs of Kewaskum; and the light of her life, her 6 greatgrandchildren, Leeliuna, The Littles; Anais (Nani), Anastacia (Her Mini, Cici) Deleon, Her Babies Eason and Adlee Butske; and Skylar Shingleton; 2 brothers, Michael (Sally) Weber, Crandon, Daniel (Julie) Weber of Crandon; and 1 sister, Sharon Gerald of Crandon; 2 brothers-in-law, Donald Jacobs of Lancaster, CA, Willis (Mary Jo) Jacobs of Fort Meyer, FL; and 2 sisters- in-law; Judith (John) Hutchinson of Sun Prairie, and Kathe Weber of Crandon; and many nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Michael Jacobs; her parents, Thomas and Doris Weber; beloved sister and best friend Helen Nixon; sister Elaine; brothers James and Thomas; brother-in-law Gerald Gordan; sister-in-law Karen Weber; and special niece Mary Lou Vahl; beloved sons-in-law, Erik Johnson and David Tahtinen; and special honorary son Steven Williams, and many more.
Mary was loved by so many of her children and grandchildren’s friends that she has so many more children and grandchildren of her heart. She always was a safe place for all and had so much knowledge and strength to share with everyone who sat at her table. She loved to listen and dance to music with her grandchildren and her greats.
VISITATION: Mary’s family will greet relatives and friends at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Mary will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service in West Bend.
Mary passed away due to complications of Alzheimer’s. Please pray for the families who have to deal with this horrible disease.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.