Mary Kaye Gadouas
January 16, 1957 - July 4, 2023
Mary Kaye Gadouas (nee Boylen), 66, passed away unexpectedly after enjoying fireworks on her favorite holiday, July 4, 2023, with family by her side.
Mary was born on January 16, 1957, in Boscobel, WI, to the late Allen and Darlene (nee Wilkerson) Boylen. Mary loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to bake cookies, especially Christmas cookies. You couldn’t find Mary without a McDonald’s Coke with extra ice. Mary never missed any family outings and enjoyed being around family. She loved to travel and never said no to anybody. Mary enjoyed taking care of flowers around her house and at the grave of loved ones. Mary had a beloved dog, Diamond, who sadly passed away after 15 years.
Those left to cherish Mary’s memory include her four children, Kaye (Mark) Gadouas, Tina (Mike) Tessar, John (Karie) Gadouas, and Jazmine Gadouas; eight grandchildren; three great-grandsons; siblings, Steven (Cheryl) Boylen, Marcia (Jack) Gadouas, Daniel (Lisa) Boylen, Kathy (Mike) Fry, and David (Denise) Boylen; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her five siblings, Michael Boylen, Donna Ponath, Susan Fry, James “Bubba” Boylen, and Randy Boylen; two nephews, Layne Boylen and Howard Fry.
VISITATION: Mary’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Mary will follow visitation on July 14,2023, at 6:00 p.m. with Dan Schroeder officiating the service.
