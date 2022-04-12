Mary L. Snyder
May 4, 1939 — April 9. 2022
Mary L. Snyder (nee Wagner) went home to Jesus on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born May 4, 1939, and was 1 of 12 brothers and sisters. She was married to her husband, Robert, in November 1982. She was the loving mother of Cindy (Val) Salmins; proud grandmother of Andrea Salmins. She was beloved aunt of Jackie King, dear sister of Harriet Leppla, Joan (Ervin) Claas, Bonnie Voeks and Sue Ann Geib; dear sister-in-law of Carol Lindemann, and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters Evelyn (Louis) Kalies and Ruth (Edwin) Dickmann; her brothers Eugene (Nellie) Wagner, Richard (Jan) Wagner, Raymond (Nancy) Wagner, James Wagner and Peter Wagner.
Mary enjoyed baking, cooking, puzzles, search-a-words, being a jokester where people called her Sassy Snyder, loved Chinese food, was known for her Rice Krispie treats, homemade fudge, Jell-O cake and her Christmas cookies. Everyone enjoyed her hospitality as she loved spending time in the kitchen cooking and baking for everyone. Her sense of humor was contagious and always put a smile on others’ faces. Because of her devoted faith and compassionate nature she was highly active at St. Frances Cabrini, including cooking for the priests, and was the lunch lady at the school. Special thank-you to the Waterford Memory Care and Promedica/Heartland for their kind and loving care.
Visitation at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, Wednesday, April 13 from 3 to 4:45 p.m. and then Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini (1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend). Interment Friday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery (6401 N. 43rd St., Milwaukee). Memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Church appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.