OAK CREEK
Mary Petelinsek
March 7, 1932 - Aug. 8, 2023
Mary Petelinsek (nee Berres) passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was beloved wife of Frank. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elsie; and two brothers in infancy. She is further survived by in-laws and many dear friends. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Fond du Lac, and a member of American Sewing Guild.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 9-11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave., Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Committal service at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Xaverian Missionaries, 4500 Xavier Drive, Franklin, WI 53132 for Masses.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, visit pkfuneralhomes.com.