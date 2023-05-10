WEST BEND
Mary Vore
Nov. 15, 1939 - May, 6 2023
Mary Vore peacefully went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 6, at the age of 83, in her home, surrounded by family. She was born in West Bend on November 15, 1939 to Clarence and Esther (Figge) Wolf. She attended St. Boniface Catholic School and then West Bend High School, where she graduated in 1957.
She married Donald G. Boyung on August 24, 1957 at St. Boniface Church in Germantown. Together they began raising a family which grew to seven children over the next 22 years. During their 23 years of marriage, they lived in Mississippi, Milwaukee, and then finally settled in Newburg in 1963. After Don's passing in 1980, Mary continued to raise their last four children. On July 29, 1990, Mary married Leon (Lefty) Vore, growing their new family to twelve. Together they raised the two youngest of her children and traveled regularly with them.
Mary was a loving mother and truly appreciated the different personalities of all her children and all the joy they gave her. When asked for advice about raising children, she said it was most important just to love them. Over the years, she was blessed with 33 grandchildren and 31 greatgrandchildren, each welcomed with great love and pride.
Mary had multiple jobs over her lifetime, but most enjoyed her work with the patients at Samaritan Home in West Bend where she worked as a CNA for 17 years, retiring in 2004. After retirement, Mary and Lefty continued to travel, enjoy time in the yard at home, and spend time with family. They had more than 33 wonderful years together.
Mary had a servant's heart and always wanted to help where she could. She was involved at her church serving as a catechist and as a member of the Christian Mothers. More recently she helped serve meals at St. Ben's and regularly contributed to families in need, especially at Christmas. She treasured spending time with family and friends. She loved baking and always had cookies ready should anyone stop for a visit. Each spring and summer, you could find her outdoors, planting and tending her many plants and flowers. When she couldn't be outside, she enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, sewing, and painting.
Mary was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Newburg since moving to Newburg in 1963.
Mary is survived by her husband Leon (Lefty) Vore; her sister Joanna Groth; sisters-in-law Jean Weichelt, Doreen Miller, Bethana Peters and LuAnne Salmon; her seven children Donald F. (Donna) Boyung, David (Joy) Boyung, Daniel (Patricia) Boyung, Dianna (Andrew) Stoffel, Dawn (Kevin) Doll, Charles (Erin) Boyung and Karen (Josh) Smith; her five step-children Russell Vore, Linda Schroer, Barbara (Bill) Owen, Ron (Cindy) Vore and Jim (Lisa) Vore; 33 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Esther (Figge) Wolf; her sisters Janice Schmitt and Rosie Vento; her late husband Donald G. Boyung; and her brothers-in-law Elmer Weichelt, Abe Miller, Jerry Peters and Edwin Boyung; and other family members.
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Monday, May 15 at 9:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 521 Congress Dr, Newburg. A gathering will follow the Mass and burial will take place at 2:30 pm at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.