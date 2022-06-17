WEST BEND
Matthew A. Bloom
Matthew A. Bloom died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 13, 2022, at age 45.
Matt was a lifelong resident of West Bend and 1995 graduate of West Bend West High School. After high school, he worked most of his career in material handling. Matt loved movies and went back to school in his late 20s to pursue that passion. He received an associate degree in video motion graphics from Madison Media Institute in 2008. While that never became a career, he continued to make movies as a hobby. He was an outstanding cook and took great pride in making delicious meals for anyone who was around. Additionally, Matt loved sports, camping, and spending time with his family. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart, his ability to make people laugh, and his crazy campfire stories.
Matt is survived by his parents, Gerald and Sandra Bloom of West Bend; his sister Melanie Gonring; brother-in-law Kevin Gonring; nephew Aaron Gonring; his grandfather Bill Albrecht; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Betty Bloom, grandmother Darlene Albrecht, and close family friend and surrogate grandmother Evelyn Yahr.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, June 24, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family. Gifts will be used to install a memorial bench at Wingate Park, where Matt spent many childhood summers playing softball.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.