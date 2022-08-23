Maureen Gleesing
Maureen Gleesing (nee Pastors), age 55, reached her heavenly home on August 17, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Marian Pastors (nee Houk); loving husband of 24 years, Shawn; and daughters Elizabeth and Elleanora Gleesing; brothers Louis (Jeni) Pastors, Jerome Pastors and Francis (Kelly) Pastors; nieces and nephews Jacob, Abby, Reese, Cole and Mason Pastors; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Christine Gleesing; and brother-in-law, Jason Gleesing. She was preceded in death by her father, James Pastors, and her brother John Basil.
Maureen attended Holy Angels Catholic School and graduated from West Bend High School in 1985. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Computer Science. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Computer Science from Cardinal Stritch in 1994.
Maureen taught Computer Science classes and was the technology coordinator at Steuben Middle School from 1990-2004, where she met her husband, Shawn. Shawn noticed Maureen every morning walking into school while doing playground duty. Shawn fell head over heels in love with Maureen and they were married in November 1997, sharing the celebration with more than 350 family and friends.
Maureen later went on to teach digital photography, digital imaging, computer programming, broadcast productions, computer fundamentals, and web design at South Division High School. She made many other contributions to South Division including maintaining the school website, producing the annual yearbook, and broadcasting live television school news. Maureen also provide staff support and assistance with the student information system and anything else that was needed by staff, always with a smile. She was selected as the South Division MMABSE Teacher of the Year in 2009 and 2015. In addition, Maureen was the recipient of the Herb Kohl Teacher Fellowship in 2010. After more than 32 years, Maureen retired from Milwaukee Public Schools this past June due to health reasons.
Maureen also taught graduate and undergraduate computer classes at Mount Mary College for 11 years and was a member the Teacher Education Advisory Committee. Maureen was a true professional, giving her students and co-workers nothing but the best.
Outside of work, Maureen was a faithful member of Mother of Good Counsel, living and practicing her Catholic faith. She served as a member of the MGC Athletic Board, a Girl Scouts Leader, and also often volunteered at Mother of Good Counsel School and Parish for other things. Most of all, Maureen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved spending time with her daughters, reading books, playing games, doing hair, cooking, baking, attending their school and sporting events, and so much more. She also enjoyed trips up north, trips to Valparaiso for family gatherings, cheering on our state teams, binge-watching TV shows, watching movies, and ending the day with a bowl of ice cream.
Maureen meant so much more to us than words can describe. She was our everything. Maureen was our rock and the glue that held the family together. She leaves us with a legacy of love and devotion to family and friends like no other. She was grateful beyond words for her loving family and friends and their tireless care, support and prayers. She will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m.-4:45 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Mother of Good Counsel Parish located at 6924 W. Lisbon Ave. in Milwaukee. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate Maureen’s Eternal Life in Heaven with her brother, Fr. Jerry Pastors presiding. In lieu of flower memorials to Catholic Charities to be used for their adoption programs are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family.