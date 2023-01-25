MADISON
May C. Naab
May 9, 1929 - Jan. 20, 2023
May C. Naab (nee Klumb), 93, of Madison passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023.
She was born on May 9, 1929, to the late Harvey and Eunice (nee Bauer) Klumb. May spent her childhood in Rockfield, where she was an avid student. She loved everything about school and was an early and eager reader. Her love of school led her to want to become a teacher. She fulfilled her dream by attending Dodge County Normal School in Mayville, earning a two-year teaching certificate. Following graduation, she taught at Town Line School, a one-room schoolhouse, at Rugby Junction. Shortly afterward, she was united in marriage to Henry P. Naab, who was literally the “boy down the block,” having grown up on a nearby farm in Rockfield. She continued to teach after their marriage. As their family grew, May, Henry, and family relocated to West Bend, where May lived until 2021, when she relocated to Madison to be closer to some of her much-loved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
May worked as a substitute teacher while her four children were young. May’s love of teaching led her to pursue further studies, so she could become a full-time teacher. May commuted to UW-Oshkosh at night, on weekends, and in the summer to obtain her four-year teaching degree, graduating in 1971. This degree allowed May to obtain a full-time teaching position at Allenton Elementary in the Slinger School District where she taught fourth grade until her retirement in 1994. She helped shape many young children’s lives over her long teaching career.
May had many interests and shared them with her family and many lifelong friends. She loved traveling and managed to visit many interesting places, with family and friends or on her own, including Brazil, China, Iceland, and Greece. Just recently, she lamented the fact that she didn’t make it to Antarctica in this lifetime. She loved playing cards, particularly bridge, and shared that love with her friends and children, playing online daily with her children during the COVID-19 lockdowns. May’s love of reading never left her and she shared that love with her family. She loved buying books for her large family as Christmas gifts and did that every year. Around Thanksgiving, May would send out an email asking children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to send her their “wish list” for their Christmas book and she would eagerly buy and gift them. Her family will miss May terribly.
Those who May leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Steven (Carol) Naab, Kristine (James) Verdin, and Bryan (Marcia) Naab; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Daniel (Janelle) Naab, William (Krystle) Naab, Peter (Sarah Kimball) Verdin, Andrew (Carsen) Verdin, Mark (Hannah Lamb) Verdin, Elizabeth (Steve) Scholzen, Rebecca (Adam Shaw) Naab, and Jenna (fiancé, Eredio Hyseni) Naab; seven great-grandchildren, Henry, Leo, Isaac, Lola, Colette, Magnolia, and Ophelia; a brother, Kenneth Klumb; nieces, nephews, other relatives and her many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Naab; daughter, Kathleen Naab; brother, Donald Klumb; and sisters-in-law, Jackie Klumb and Sharon Klumb.
A celebration of life will be held to honor May in the near future.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with May’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.