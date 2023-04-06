CECIL
Merle L. Schultz
Nov. 30, 1937 - April 2, 2023
Merle L. Schultz, 85, of Cecil went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
He was born November 30, 1937, to the late Fred and Lillian (nee Schubert) Schultz in West Bend.
Merle grew up in West Bend, living and helping on the family farm. In the mid-1950s his parents bought a home in the Town of Trenton, where Merle lived until his parents died, at which time he came to live with his cousin and guardian Bonnie and Ron Friedl. He enjoyed living on Shawano Lake, watching the ducks, boating, and doing his favorite crafts by the lake. He also loved traveling to all the new places he experienced for the first time, Arizona, to visit his family there; Florida, where he saw the ocean for the first time; and a cross country road trip where he saw a number of states.
Merle is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lillian (nee Schubert) Schultz.
He leaves behind family and friends that will miss his sweet spirit.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park, 3358 Paradise Drive, West Bend.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lake Meadowview Estates for all their help and care.
The Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service have been entrusted with Merle’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.