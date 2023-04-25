Merlin C. Gerner
March 22, 1929 - April 29, 2023
Merlin C. Gerner peacefully passed into eternal life on April 19, 2023, at the age of 94 years.
Merlin was born to William and Alfreida (nee Fick) Gerner on March 22, 1929. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Newburg. He later was united in marriage to Sylvia Himstedt on June 25, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fredonia.
While attending high school in West Bend he worked as a property caretaker for a vice president of Northwestern Insurance Company. He graduated high school on a Sunday, and the next day he went to work for Kiekhaefer Corporation whose name was eventually changed to Mercury Marine. He started work there as a machinist in 1951. He served in the United States Army in Korea as a dispatcher for army officers. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Merlin returned to work for Mercury Marine. Merlin truly enjoyed his long career there. He retired in early 1999, and from there began working as a property caretaker for the Levy family.
Merlin and Sylvia thoroughly enjoyed their lake property. They had numerous beautiful gardens that they meticulously took care of. Flowers were always shared with family and friends. Merlin’s outstanding personality and positivity will be remembered by so many.
Merlin is survived by his sisters-in-law, Marlene Gerner and Joyce Mader. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Merlin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sylvia, his parents, and siblings: Willard Gerner, Raymond Gerner, Alice Seifert, and Donald Gerner.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12 noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church (824 Fredonia Ave.), Fredonia. He will be laid in state on Thursday at the church, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or School are appreciated. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to all the wonderful caretakers at Cedar Community and Froedtert Healthcare.
The good Lord calls me home, thou good and faithful servant.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Gerner family or for more information call 262-377-0380.