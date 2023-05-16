WEST BEND
Michael D. Clementi (Mike)
Nov. 6, 1975 - May 9, 2023
Michael D. Clementi (Mike) age 47 of West Bend found peace May 9, 2023.
Mike was born November 6, 1975, in Milwaukee to David R. Clementi and Margaret R. Dabkowski (nee Prinz). He graduated from West Bend West in 1994 and worked at Gehl Guernsey in Germantown for over 25 years.
Mike was a loving father to Kasey, a junior at UW-Stevens Point, and Jordan, a senior at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School. They were the most important people in his life.
Basketball and baseball were his passions; his head often covered in a favorite team’s hat. He coached many of his son’s teams and attended games. He never turned down good food at family houses or restaurants. He was known as the gentle giant to many who waited for his quirky smile and his sarcastic humor as short sound bites of life. His laugh will be missed.
Mike is survived by his children, Kasey and Jordan Clementi; his parents, Margaret Dabkowski (nee Prinz) and David Clementi; his sister and family Jennifer, Kevin, and Statia Huck; his sister Corissa Donley; and his ex-wife, Diana. He also is survived by other relatives and friends who miss him greatly.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 18, from 5-8 p.m. at La Estacion, located at 319 Williams Street, Waukesha, WI 53186. Food will be served.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to his children.
Thank you to the medical staff at Accent Care Hospice at the Lutheran Home.
This untimely death is unbearable for our family. See your doctors and take your medicine.
Rest easy, Mike, and watch over us all. Love you!
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.