WEST BEND
Michael D. ‘Mike’ Snyder
April 23, 1951 - June 15, 2023
Michael D. ‘Mike’ Snyder of West Bend was surrounded by all his Girls when he left this world on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in the Town of Polk.
Mike entered this world on April 23, 1951, in the city of Port Washington to his father, the late Noel Snyder, and his mother, the late and great Violet Rose (Chaulklin) Snyder.
He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1969. His greatest passion in life was music. Mike played the drums, electric guitar, and belted out heartfelt chords with his boisterous voice for most of the early days of his life, which he proudly performed in his band, Liberty.
He enjoyed a life of hard work and laughter. His two sisters whom he left behind, Mary Schiller and Patricia (Dave) Willsher, though spending most of their lives out of state, kept their sibling bond strong with love and gag gifts for every Christmas and birthday.
On May 2, 1970, he married Jacqueline Kannenberg in Port Washington and his heart expanded with the birth of their five daughters.
Later in life, Mike married his Forever Girl, Denice Fritz, on August 19, 2017, in Hartford. Together, they bonded over shared friends and hobbies such as music, playing sheepshead, cribbage, and pool. He tended bar at Moonlighting, where he made many people laugh at his stories and his general good nature. Mike loved sharing great times in the company of friends and family.
Mike had a never-ending love for his whole family. He left behind a trail of broken hearts. Those Mike left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Denice; daughters, Rochelle (Bob) Pfeifer, Tammy (Celso) Morales-Diaz, Brenda Snyder (Dave Larabie), Crystal Sowin, and April Snyder; 13 grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard ‘Dick’ Schiller; and his great-granddaughter, Kylie Pfeifer.
VISITATION: Mike’s family will greet relatives and friends at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
SERVICE: A memorial service for Mike will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday with Pastor Glenn Butts officiating.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mike's arrangements.