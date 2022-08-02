KEWASKUM
Michael Dewane ‘Mike’
June 24, 1932 - July 28, 2022
Michael Dewane “Mike” of Kewaskum, formerly of West Bend, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born on June 24, 1932, in Morris, MN, the son of John P. and Margaret V. (nee Foley) Dewane. Mike was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. He remained single throughout his life. Mike is survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John L., Charles, and Joseph Dewane; sister, Margaret Ascheman.
Mike always had a smile and will be remembered by his sense of contentment and happiness we all wish we had.
A visitation will be held at Philips Funeral Home, at 1420 West Paradise Drive, West Bend WI, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday August 4, 2022. A short service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
A small funeral will take place at Calvary Cemetery, on College Ave. at East 5th Street, Morris, MN at 10:00 a.m. on Monday August 8, 2022.
Small gathering with snacks and drinks will follow at the American Legion in Morris at 507 Pacific Ave.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.