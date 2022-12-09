Michael E. (Mike) Zahn
Michael E. (Mike) Zahn, age 52, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. Mike was born in West Bend on June 17, 1970, to Gerald F. and Kathleen E. (nee Hoefert) Zahn. He graduated from West Bend East High School in 1988. Mike worked many jobs in his lifetime, but spent most of his working life as a talented mason.
Mike was a generous man who cared deeply for his family. He loved to fish and camp, loved spending time in nature and took every opportunity to travel and visit new places for new adventures. Mike was a music lover, gravitating toward heavy metal, but a connoisseur of all genres. He was an amazing musician with the ability to play any song by ear, and had a brilliant mind. He knew something about everything. He loved Dad jokes and laughed hard at his own jokes. He was charming and made friends easily wherever he went.
Mike is survived by his children Brittany, Emily, Elizabeth and Noah Zahn, mother of his youngest children Kelly Wagner, granddaughter Brielle Heikkinen, sister Judy (Bill) Neu, nephew Jim Neu, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Curtis; his parents, Jerry and Kathy.
A time of sharing and remembering will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.