TOWN OF WAYNE
Michael Frank Samann
April 2, 1963 -June 11, 2022
Michael Frank Samann, 59, entered his eternal home on June 11, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children.
Mike was born on April 2, 1963, in Milwaukee and grew up on his family’s homestead in Grafton. He graduated from Grafton High School, class of 1981. He went on to earn his associate degree in Tool and Die from Moraine Park Technical College. Mike was a dedicated and loyal employee, as seen in his 38 years working with one employer - GKN Sinter Metal. It was this dedication and loyalty that his fellow employees admired day in and day out.
Michael Samann married the love of his life, Cheryl (Deming) in May of 1993. Mike and Cheryl created their home on a 160-acre hobby farm in the Town of Wayne. They were blessed with three beautiful children, whom he loved dearly. He supported and guided them to be the best versions of themselves in their own individual ways. Mike taught his children the importance of faith, family, hard work, and always reminded them to "Keep it Real."
Mike was a diligent worker from the beginning. He was the firstborn of German immigrants and had to learn how to speak the English language when he began his education. In addition to helping with chores on his family’s homestead, he worked long days on neighboring dairy farms. Mike enjoyed being a part of his community and helping others in need. Mike served as a volunteer Grafton firefighter for four years and on the St. Lucas Lutheran School board from 2005-2016. Mike played a significant role in his Town of Wayne. He served on the town’s Plan Commission from 2001-2008 and was elected Town of Wayne Supervisor from 2008-present.
Aside from his many roles in the community, Mike enjoyed his life at home more than anything. He was always working on projects and took pride in his yard and gardening. Mike could often be seen on his riding lawn mower on a sunny Saturday afternoon, listening to his favorite songs with a cold PBR in hand.
Mike was a loving husband, supportive father, caring brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, favorite son-in-law, and a wonderful friend. He was always there to help others and knew how to fix almost anything. He was a wonderful role model to not only his children, but also his many nieces and nephews. Not only being a dependable family member and friend, Mike also knew how to have a good time and make the person who he was talking to feel special. Mike will be greatly missed, but the memories of him will last forever in our hearts.
Michael is survived by his loving wife and partner in life of twenty-nine years, Cheryl (Deming) Samann. He was dear father of Kristina O’Dell (Ryan), Kyle Samann (fiancé Miranda Kemp), and Kayla Samann. He is further survived by sister Ingrid (Ray) Ziegelbauer; brother Peter Samann; mother-in-law Audrey Deming; brothers-in-law Richard (Lynette) Deming; Ronald (Cindy) Deming; Robert (Kristy) Deming; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Bruno Samann, and mother, Marianne (Kuhr) Samann.
A visitation will be held at Morning Star Ev. Lutheran Church in Jackson, on Friday, June 17, 2022, starting at 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 4:30 p.m. Pastors Timothy Henning and Clark Schultz will be officiating the service. The burial will follow service at Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Michael F. Samann Memorial are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or for online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.