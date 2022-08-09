PLYMOUTH
Michael Gundrum
Michael Gundrum, age 64, of Plymouth, passed away on August 6, 2022, peacefully surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer.
He was born in March 1958 in Hartford, to the late Duane and Elizabeth “Betty” (Pfeifer) Gundrum.
Mike grew up in Allenton and attended Slinger High School, graduating in 1976. In April 1983, he married Jane Vandenberg of West Bend.
Mike’s passion and kind spirit for helping others started with his part-time job at the Fleet Farm in West Bend. In 1982, he relocated to Plymouth to help manage the Plymouth Fleet Farm, retiring in 2020 after a loyal 44 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, bowling, softball, gardening, fishing, watching wildlife, Wisconsin sports, traveling, and relaxing at the cottage up north. His grandchildren put a twinkle in his eye whenever they were together.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; son Nicholas (Heather) of Plymouth; daughter Kayla of Flagstaff, Ariz.; grandson Odin (Kayla); granddaughter Evelynn (Nicholas); brothers Tony, Larry (Monica), and Tom (Diane); sisters Bev, Linda (Ken) and Jodi (Keith); brother- in-law Bill (Jackie); sisters-in-law Barb, Holly and Gayle; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mike’s loving and kind spirit will carry on through them.
Mike was preceded in death by: his parents, Duane and Betty; in-laws Bill and Audrey; and brothers-in-law Dan and John.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 11, at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m., with a prayer service to follow at 6 p.m. Father Philip Reifenberg, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth, will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike’s name to the American Cancer Society or Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
The family wishes a special thank you to Sheboygan and Grafton Aurora Medical Centers, Rocky Knoll, and Sharon Richardson Community Hospice, for all the care and support they provided.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.