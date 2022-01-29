Michael "Mike" Kennard
Dec. 7, 1960 — Jan. 7, 2022
Michael “Mike” Kennard, age 61, passed away on January 7, 2022, at his home. he was the loving son of Fred and the late Jane Kennard; dear brother of Scott (Cindy), John and Kathy (Mike Seljan) Kennard; uncle of Joshua Kennard and Christopher Buckley.
Mike was born on December 7, 1960, in Milwaukee. A graduate of Menomonee Falls High School, Mike then went on to work for Titan Corporation of Milwaukee and later transferred to the Florida location where he worked for several years before returning to Wisconsin. After returning home he was employed by several bars and restaurants where he cooked and was a bartender. Mike, affectionately known as “Mr. Football” enjoyed watching all sports and especially his Green Bay Packers. During Mike’s younger years he was an avid softball player participating on several teams.
Mike will be missed by his family and friends. A private service was held in memory of Mike.
