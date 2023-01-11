Michael ‘Mike’ Maeder
Jan. 19, 1947 - Jan. 6, 2023
Michael “Mike” Maeder passed away on January 6 at the age of 75. He was born to Victor Maeder and Frances Kearley Maeder in Milwaukee on January 19, 1947.
He moved to West Bend at a very early age. He attended St. John’s grade school and West Bend High School. On April 10, 1965, he married the girl next door, Mary Gengler, at St. Mary’s church. He was a proud member of the U.S. Navy, enlisting when he was 18. Mike was a true American patriot. He was stationed in Pacific Beach Washington and worked as a sonar technician. Following his time in the Navy he was a mechanic with We Energies for 41 years. He was also a special deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years. On top of that Mike was an officer for the Village of Newburg and eventually became chief of police (1996-2013). He also plowed snow with his friend Donny Brath for many years. Mike was an extremely hard worker and enjoyed every job that he had. When he wasn’t at work, he was busy working on engines in his garage at home, he always had something that he needed to fix. Mike was very quick-witted and seemed to have a joke or a comeback for any situation. You could always rely on him to provide you with common-sense answers or advice on what might be wrong with your car. On his vacations, he enjoyed hunting, fishing in Canada and blueberry picking. When he was younger, he enjoyed being on the lake and water skiing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and pets. Mike especially loved his boarder collie named Mandi.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary; his loving children Laurie (Rafael) Vela, Aaron, and Brad (Ann) Maeder; his cherished grandchildren Cassandra (Jason) Gevaart, Jordan Schlueter, Leah Rose (Matt Corrigan) Schlueter, Madeline (Michael Schartner) Schlueter, Andrea, Francesca, Caroline Vela, Emma Maeder, Mason and Jamen Maeder; his adorable great-grandchildren Cayden, Abigail, Eliana Gevaart, Lily Schlueter. He is further survived by siblings Dan (Mary Ann) Maeder, Sandy (Bob) Meyer, Scott Maeder, Tami (Matt Repinski) Maeder; brothers-in-law Michael (Ady) Gengler, Phillip (Marge) Gengler. He is also survived by his uncle Cliff (Rosemarie) Maeder and his aunts Lucille Koenig and Darlene Price; his special buddy Tom Schmidt; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda Maeder; also, his grandparents Oswald and Dorothy Maeder, Lloyd and Evelyn Kearley.
The family would like to say a special thank-you to all the wonderful nurses and doctors at Aurora Cancer Care Center and hospital in Grafton.
Celebration of life will be held at Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend (1420 W. Paradise Drive). Visitation 10:00-12:00 service and burial to follow at Washington County Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors accorded.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to K9s for Warriors, Tunnel to Towers, or The Wounded Warriors Project in memory of Mike.
Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.