FOND DU LAC
Michael ‘Mike’ R. Williams
July 3, 1952 — Feb. 4, 2023
Michael “Mike” R. Williams, 70, of Fond du Lac died on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
He was born on July 3, 1952, in Ashland, the son of Ralph E. and Dorothy M. Williams. He was a graduate of West Bend High School, Class of 1970. On June 7, 1980, he married Barbara A. Cook in West Bend. Mike worked for Bradley Corporation in Menomonee Falls for over 25 years. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, loved cars, liked to work on house projects and adored his wife, Barbara.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williams of Fond du Lac; his daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Stowe of Oshkosh; his siblings: Kathleen (Bill) Leitner of Malone, Bruce (Carol) Williams of Plymouth and David Williams of Marion; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Larry Williams.
VISITATION: The family will greet friends from 1:00-4:00 PM, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Kurki Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Fred Smith officiating. Cremation has taken place.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. Online guest book can be found at www.kurkifuneralchapel.com, or for more information, call 920-921-4420.