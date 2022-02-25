HUBERTUS
Michael Stanley Hall
July 24, 1960 - Feb. 22, 2022
Michael Stanley “Monty” Hall of Hubertus, outdoorsman, thrill-lover, fix-it guy, avid pool boy and dedicated father, passed away unexpectedly at age 61 on February 22, 2022.
Mike was born in West Bend July 24, 1960, to Connie and Stanley Hall, the oldest of four boys. He was big brother to Doug, Scott and Mark, who called him “Mountain Mike” for his impressive ability to pick up any physical activity, be it motorcycling, regular old cycling, football, baseball, swimming, enduro racing, fishing, hockey, wrestling, bowhunting - the list can go on and on Ñ and perform it with relative ease. He blazed a difficult trail to follow and led with his actions rather than his words.
Mike worked as a line mechanic, troubleshooter and crew leader for We Energies in Menomonee Falls for over 20 years, tapping into his adventurous spirit and heading out to work when storms hit. Traveling to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and often working unusual, long hours, he gave much of himself to keep the lights on for many people during difficult times.
Despite his numerous hobbies and achievements, Mike’s three daughters, Samantha, 19, Mikala, 22, and Brianna, 25, best remember their father calmly soaking up the sun poolside in the backyard after a day of hard, honest work. He is missed greatly.
A visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls, with a service at 3 p.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630.