Mike W. Sitzberger
July 4, 1956 - Aug. 11, 2023
On Friday August 11, 2023, Mike W. Sitzberger, loving husband, and father of three children, passed away at the age of 67 in his home amongst his beloved family.
Mike was born on July 4, 1956, in Peru, IL, to Michael C. and Mary M. (Kelly) Sitzberger and grew up in Random Lake, WI, where his family owned and operated the Random Lounge Restaurant “Teen Lounge.” At age 16 he met his high school sweetheart, Barb, who would become the wife and mother of their children.
On December 14, 1974, he married Barb (Weiss) Sitzberger. Together they raised three children, Stacy, Amy, and Mike who would later bless them with eight grandchildren: Brett, Paige, Courtney, Michael, Conner, Bella, Seth, and Jordyn. Mike’s playful spirit, quick-witted mindset, and ability to laugh (including at himself) made it silly and fun for his kids, nieces and nephews, grandkids, friends, and coworkers. He was equally adored by service staff when around town because of his natural way of connecting and making jokes. Mike was always willing to give a helping hand to others.
Mike was very intelligent, had a passion for knowledge, and there was not anything he couldn’t do. Critical business thinking, constructing a tough project, working on cars, making great meals; he really could do it all. He had an attention to detail and perfected everything he did, living a mindset of, “If you are going to do it, do it right (the first time) or do not do it at all.” He had an entrepreneur mindset and was proud that, even at a youthful age he managed his own business books. Eventually, as an adult, he mastered union trade and co-owned a ceramic tile business. At retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling near and far and spending as much time as possible with their grandkids. He was a great teacher for anyone interested in learning. He was a man of inspiration and at the end of life said, “Remember My Words.”
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael C.; his mother, Mary M.; sisters Rose (Lee) Eichstedt and Rita Taggart, and daughter-in-law Laura Sitzberger. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children, Stacy Hanson, Amy (Kevin) Fiess, and Mike Sitzberger; eight grandchildren (Brett & Courtney, Seth & Jordyn, Paige, Michael, Conner, and Bella); his brother Bill (Heidi) Sitzberger and Tony Farias; two sisters, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, longtime friends, and co-workers.
A special thank-you to the amazing and supportive staff at Aurora’s Grafton Hospital who even came to love Mike in his short time there, and shared tears with us as we left to bring him home.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM at Phillips Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, with a funeral service at 12:00 PM, and the family welcomes you all.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call (262) 338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.