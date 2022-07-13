WEST BEND
Mildred F. ‘Mickey’ Lang
April 9, 1923 - July 9, 2022
Mildred F. “Mickey” Lang, 99, of West Bend, passed away on July 9, 2022.
Mickey was born on April 9, 1923, in the Town of Farmington, the daughter of the late Clarence and Linda (nee Hansmann) Donath. On June 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to John “Hans” Lang at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Hans preceded Mickey in death on November 12, 2008. Mickey was employed at Amity Leather in West Bend, at the Geib Hotel, and worked on the farm. She enjoyed going up north to her children’s cabins as well as fishing, gardening, and going on pontoon rides.
Those Mickey leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, Richard (Mary Jane) Lang, Sandy Lang, Michael (Jolene) Lang, David (Kay Wamsley) Lang, all of West Bend; seven grandchildren, Brian (Shelly) Lang, Brenda (Jeremy) Kell, Chris (Kelly) Lang, Travis (Michelle) Lang, Jenny (Jay) Beth, Mark Wamsley, and Jamie Wamsley; her great-grandchildren, Logan Kell, Nicholas Kell, Emilia Lang, Izzy Lang, Evan Lang, Ava Lang, Sophie Lang, Parker Lang, Jaxson Beth, Jacob Beth, Summer Wamsley, Mason Wamsley; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mickey was preceded in death by her brother, Orin (Mildred) Donath; a sister, Dorothy (Frank) Gasner; parents-in-law, John and Teresa Lang; two sisters-in-law, Dolores Lang and Marion (Arvin) Schwinn.
VISITATION: Mickey’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 North 8th Avenue in West Bend, on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Mickey will be held at noon on Friday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Fr. Dennis Dirkx will officiate and burial will follow in the Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
Memorials to Holy Angels Cemetery/Columbaria or Holy Angels Trust Fund are appreciated.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at The Fields of Washington County for their care they provided to Mickey.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mickey’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.