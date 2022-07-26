WEST BEND
Mildred H. ‘Mickey’ Husar
Aug. 28, 1932 - July 22, 2022
Mildred H. “Mickey” Husar (Brumm), age 89, of West Bend, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at The Cottages in West Bend.
Mickey was born on August 28, 1932, in Hartford to the late Wendelin and Vina (Gehl) Brumm. She was united in marriage to Marvin J. Husar on February 11, 1956, at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford. Marvin preceded Mickey in death on June 3, 2010.
Mickey was a devoted wife and mother. She lived for her family and dedicated her life to them. Mickey worked behind the scenes for many years in the family jewelry store, Husar’s House of Fine Diamonds. In addition to providing for her family, Mickey loved to cook and entertain. She especially enjoyed the Christmas holiday season and all the festive decorations that accompanied it.
Mickey is survived by her two children, Mary (Dan) Husar Martin and Mike (Lisa) Husar; two grandchildren, Emily and Andrew Husar Martin; two grand-dogs, Yukon and Rina; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband Marvin, Mickey was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Peter, and William Brumm.
Private family services in honor of Mickey have been held.
The Husar family would like to extend a very special thank-you to Lisa Heineke, Kaylee Patrisus, Pam Roecker, The Cottages Staff, Cedar Communities Hospice as well as the staff at Husar’s House of Fine Diamonds and the Promotion Pros Staff for all the love and support they have offered the family. Your kindness will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be donated to The West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation for the Downtown Christmas decoration fund.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mickey’s arrangements. Online guest book and condolences may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.