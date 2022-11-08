Miriam Victoria Kremer
July 21, 2005 - Nov. 3, 2022
Miriam Victoria Kremer, age 17 (July 21, 2005 - November 3, 2022), was carried home to her Lord and Savior in the glow of a beautiful fall sunrise on Thursday, November 3, at 6:57 a.m. Miriam fought bravely and without complaint during a three-year struggle with leukemia and subsequent complications throughout her high school years.
Baptized at David’s Star Lutheran Church on July 31, 2005, Miriam was a blessing and true inspiration of strength and grit Ñ physically, emotionally, and spiritually - to all who came in contact with her. She leaves a massive void for those who loved her - sisters Keturah (18) and Michaiah (13), parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, many pets, caregivers and a long list of friends.
Miriam was especially proud to have maintained all of her studies at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School. She had been holding a 4.0 GPA for the first quarter and was ready to graduate with her senior class in 2023. She was also excited at starting her first job at Cousins Subs and was finally able to attend drivers’ ed lessons. Her goal was to have her central line removed by Christmas so that she could take snowboarding lessons with her younger sister and swim and tube again next summer. With Jesus by her side, she never let her trials of illness get in the way of living life.
Miriam was known for her generosity and caring for those around her. She loved to purchase gifts for friends and family and was always jotting down notes throughout the year so she would have ideas at hand.
Miriam loved pets, traveling, hiking, camping, kayaking, fishing, playing trumpet and piano, and learning guitar with Grandpa. Her final trips included zip-lining at the Creation Museum this spring, camping and kayaking this summer, and catching her biggest fish ever during a Lake Michigan charter this fall. Her final feats were the homecoming festivities this fall and climbing the stairs at Holy Hill two weeks ago.
Confirmed on May 18, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Miriam’s confirmation verse gave her great strength: “I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:13.)
No guilt in life, no fear in death; This is the power of Christ in me. From life’s first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny. No power of hell, no scheme of man, Can ever pluck me from His hand; Till He returns or calls me home, Here in the power of Christ I’ll stand.
Miriam was a warrior for life. She cared deeply and was strongly committed to life issues. Her passion compelled her to speak up for preborn babies and their mothers at any opportunity. She loved the work of WELS Lutherans For Life (LFL). She was even able to attend the LFL banquet with her family this year on October 14. To honor Miriam’s deepest desire to save lives and change lives with the Gospel we ask that memorials be made to WELS Lutherans for Life, 8501 W. Lincoln Ave, West Allis, WI, 53227.
Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School (3399 Division Road, Jackson, WI 53037) from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Darren Knoll and Pastor Clark Schultz presiding. Interment will immediately follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.