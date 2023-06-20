HARTFORD
Morgan Lee Miller
May 8, 1995 - June 11, 2023
Morgan Lee Miller, born May 8, 1995, of Hartford, loving son of Beth Gillen of Slinger and Jeff and Terri Miller of Hartford, left this earth on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Morgan’s spirit was larger than life. He will be missed by Emily Miller, his sister, of Waukesha; Dolly Gillen (Nana) of Rochester, MN; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends all over the World. He is reunited with Grandma and Grandpa Miller, Grandpa Dick Gillen and others who have passed to eternal life.
Morgan had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He was kind and caring with many friends. He loved hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. Morgan was a sales development representative with Business Development Pros in Milwaukee. He was very successful in sales as well an Etsy shop owner, Bones & Bear. We were all blessed to have Morgan with us although his time here was too short.
A celebration of Morgan’s life and remembrance for friends and family will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Serenity Estate, a/k/a The Barn, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation before and a light lunch served after, located at N92 W29296 Center Oak Road, Hartland, WI 53029.
Morgan loved animals and his dog, Maya, will be lost without him. Memorials in Morgan’s name may be given to Washington County Humane Society, 3650 State Road 60, Slinger, WI 53086.