ALLENTON
Morris ‘Morrie’ Belger
May 20, 1953 — Feb. 23, 2022
Morris “Morrie” Belger, 68, of Allenton, God welcomed him home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 when he saw that he was tired and couldn’t fight any longer after a long and courageous battle with cancer and its complications.
He was born May 20, 1953, to the late Myron and Viola (nee Rick) Belger in West Bend. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic Grade School, graduating in 1967. He graduated from Kewaskum High School with the Class of 1971. He worked in his family business (Kitchen Cupboard) followed by Weasler Engineering after high school. He married Mary Backhaus on May 29, 1981, and together built their life and family in Kewaskum, their hometown community. He graduated from Moraine Park Technical College with a degree in Machine Tool and Die in 1983. He finished his Apprenticeship in 1988 while working at Xcel in Iron Ridge. He fully retired from Vollrath in Menomonee Falls in 2019.
He was a volunteer EMT and firefighter for the Kewaskum Fire Department, retiring after 25 years of dedicated service. He received Firefighter of the Year Award in 1996.
He was an avid photographer and videographer Ñ nearly always having a camera or camcorder in hand, taking photos and videos including numerous wedding pictures in the 1970s throughout the 1990s. He loved outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, golfing, and always having the best manicured lawn in the neighborhood. He also loved tinkering, building, and fixing things in his garages. He loved traveling, anything with Bigfoot, “Ancient Aliens” and “The Curse of Oak Island” on the History Channel, Coca-Cola, antique bar items, coin collecting, and action-packed thriller movies.
Most of all, he passionately loved his family. He was always there to help no matter what with his children and grandchildren. He attended all their events and loved to pop in to visit or take them on special outings that usually ended with a treat.
Those Morrie leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Belger of 40 years; three sons, Michael (Melinda) Belger of Jackson, Matthew (Rebecca) Belger of Mundelein, IL, and Marcus Belger of Boston, MA.; five grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Addison, Stella, and Annette. He is further survived by his two brothers, Mark (Cheri) Belger of Lincoln, NE, and Monty (Kathy) Belger of West Bend; his sister, Margie Bubb of Campbellsport; his sister-in-law, Chris (Kevin) Fay of Kewaskum; his four brothers-in-law, Mike Backhaus of Waterford, PA, Bob (Joanne) Backhaus of Kewaskum, Steve Backhaus of Kewaskum, and Joe (Debbie) Backhaus of Campbellsport; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Myron Belger Jr.; sister Maxine Belger; parents-in-law, Gerald and Shirley Backhaus; brother-in-law Richard Bubb; and nephew Ricky Bubb.
A Mass of Christian burial in remembrance of Morrie will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main St., Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Memorials in Morrie’s name can be to the charity of their choice, Holy Trinity Parish, or the American Cancer Society.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all of the medical staff at Froedtert Hospital that contributed to his care with such compassion. Also, to all the family and friends that gave so much love and support. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Morrie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.