MSG Gregory David Fritche
Jan. 26, 1964 - Jan. 19, 2022
Master Sgt. Gregory David Fritche passed peacefully in his sleep just prior to his 58th birthday on January 19, 2022. He was born January 26, 1964, to Barbara (Scherger) and his late father, Robert Fritche (U.S. Air Force, Logistics, retired). Greg was born in Rantoul, IL, while his father was serving at Chanute Air Force Base. After graduating from Utica Free Academy, Utica, N.Y., he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served at Pease Air Force Base, Albany M.E.P.S. (recruiting liaison), and finally the 109th Airlift Wing. Greg enjoyed the 109th mission (Pole to Pole), and was frequently deployed to Antarctica, Greenland, and on overseas short deployments in combat zones. Following his retirement Greg enjoyed working with the Solomon Corporation as a MXS tech.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; his mother, Barbara Dudec; a brother, Eric; two sisters, Candice Patterson and Holly Andersen; the mothers of his children, Christine Bamford and Jennifer Fritche; his beloved sons, Anthony (Carolyn) and Aaron (Andrea) Nicholas and Matthew; two stepdaughters, Gwen and Cassandra and ten grandchildren that all held a special place in his heart.
Greg was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bernice and Herman Scherger and paternal grandparents, Lorraine and Anton Fritche.
A graveside service took place January 31, 2022, at B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y.
We hold you close within our hearts. And there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives. Until we meet again.