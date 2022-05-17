Grand Rapids, MI
Muriel Kathryn Wondergem
Muriel Kathryn Wondergem (nee Reichert) was 82 years old when she passed away on May 13, 2022, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on a beautiful sunny morning.
Muriel grew up in Slinger, the daughter of a dairy farmer, and graduated Slinger High School a year early before heading to Lakeland College to become a teacher. Not surprisingly, she saved every penny during those early years, and was ready to buy a home when she married her first and only love, Jim Wondergem in 1968. She stopped her career to start a family, as spending time teaching and nurturing her own children was of utmost importance. First Rachel, then Marty, and last but not least, Tim.
In 1980 she returned (and later retired from) to teach at West Bend West High. It was there where she arguably made her largest impact on the world, teaching hundreds of freshmen how to think, express themselves through the written word, and most importantly, to believe in themselves. Not content to teach from a desk, she was famous for standing on top of it to deliver a monologue from “Romeo and Juliet,” invoke Huck Finn as he floated down the Mississippi River with a perfect Southern drawl, or celebrate a student’s sports success with pom poms. With that much passion being poured into “her” students, she deservedly won the Teacher of the Year in 1988.
As strong as her love for her family, students and church community was, the love for her Lord Jesus Christ was unwavering. He was woven into every fiber of her life; whether it be her daily devotionals and prayers, her endless involvement in church activities and Gideons International, or through her willingness to open her home to those who needed one.
After retiring, she and Jim moved to Grand Rapids, MI, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Here, Muriel dove into life as a full-time Nana, once again emerged herself in her church community, and continued to open her home to those who just wanted to share a meal or needed more. Infamously known for her Friendship Bread and hospitality, and lovingly referred to as "Nana" to all, her legacy will most certainly live on through her cherished family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Martin James “Jim” Wondergem; sister Judy (Ronald) Ratkowski; children Rachel Wondergem, Marty Wondergem, Tim (Cate) Wondergem; and her beloved grandchildren Kara Bracken, Haley Bracken, Gabby Bracken, Alie Eardley, Claire Eardley, Trey Wondergem, Ellie Wondergem, Mia Wondergem, Brody Wondergem and Tyson Wondergem.
Visitation will be held at Zaagman Memorial Chapel, 2800 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids, on Tuesday, May 17 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Fifth Reformed Church, 2012 Griggs St. SE, Grand Rapids on Wednesday May 18 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International.