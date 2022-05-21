HARTFORD
Murten Gustav Hess
May 12, 1941 — May 16, 2022
Murten Gustav Hess, age 81, of Hartford was born to eternal life on May 16, 2022, with family at his side at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
“Murt” was born on May 12, 1941, in Mauston to the late Walter and Bernice Hess. Murt is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, of 59 years; dear dad of Terry Ann (Stephen) Jacobs and Sue Ann (Michael) Grams; proud “Opa” to grandchildren Christopher and Noelle Gates, Jakob Grams, Gretchen, nee Grams, (Adam) Amundson; great-grandchildren Weston and Ellie Amundson. He was dear brother of Phillip (Rose) Hess, Sandra Dietz, nee Hess, dear brother of the late John (the late Deanna) Edgerton. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Murt was a long time, active member of Peace Lutheran Church as well as an active participant of many activities at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, including serving as a board member. He was a heavy equipment operator and a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 139 for 55 years. He was a skilled volunteer with Builders for Christ, having worked at numerous job sites in Alaska and Wisconsin. Aside from work, Murt enjoyed working in his large garden, hunting, listening to bluegrass and polka music, working on his antique tractors, traveling to Alaska for many years and was a huge Minnesota Wild hockey fan. Murt was a devoted Child of God who served his Lord faithfully as a loving husband, dad and Opa in the house that Murt, Shirley, Terry, Sue and cousin Jerry built together from 1973-1975.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family to be dispersed according to Murt’s wishes including Peace Lutheran Church / School.
A private family service was held. The family wishes to express a special thank-you to Dr. Bylow and the Froedtert Cancer Center Staff, Wauwatosa, Dr. Burfeind and Kraemer Cancer Clinic Staff, West Bend, Dr. Haas and the Kathy Hospice Staff, West Bend; grateful as well to the Reverends Seager, Pasbrig, Husby, Steinbrenner and Professor Waldschmidt.