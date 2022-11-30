WEST BEND
Myrna Mae Laatsch
Dec. 19, 1932 – Nov. 19, 2022
Myrna Mae Laatsch, 89, passed away on November 19, 2022, at the Samaritan in West Bend.
Myrna was born on December 19, 1932, to the late Lawrence and Marie (nee Uelmen) Laatsch. Myrna enjoyed listening to Polka music, and was a lifelong brewer fan. She was a lifelong member of Saint John of God, and Saint Michael’s Parish and Choir. Myrna retired from Amity leather and was a member of 25 Year Club. She was a loving Sister and Aunt.
Those left to cherish Myrna’s memory include her five sisters, Eileen Yearling of Kewaskum, Karen Radtke of West Bend, Ruth (Edwin) Boomer of Antigo, Carolyn (Walter) Landvatter of West Bend, and Shirley Ryan of West Bend; four brothers, Donald Laatsch of West Bend, Eugene (Bette) Laatsch of Phoenix, and Leon (Chris) Laatsch of West Bend; sister in-law, Mary Laatsch of Kewaskum; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In addition to her parents Myrna is preceded in death by her two brothers Lloyd Laatsch and Merle Laatsch; a sister Marilyn (David) Jung; brothers in-law, Gerald Yearling and Mike Ryan; sister in-law, Barbara Laatsch.
A Private Ceremony was held for the family.
A special thanks to the staff at Samaritan and Allay Hospice for their care and compassion over the many years.
Memorials made out to Saint Michael’s Catholic Church and Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home and Cremation service has been entrusted with Myrna’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.