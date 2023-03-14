Nancy Burns
Aug. 9, 1940 - Feb. 10, 2023
Nancy Burns passed away peacefully at home with her husband at her side on February 10, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Burns; children, John and Zoey; sister, Debbie Gruel; brother Ken Weddig. She lost her parents and younger brother Donald Weddig.
Nancy was born on August 9, 1940, to Ella and Art Weddig. She grew up in West Bend, where she graduated from high school in 1959. Also in 1959, Nancy married Donald Schultz.
She delighted in taking their children camping and soon after on geological hunts throughout the state and the U.P.
In the early ‘70s, the family moved to the Fox Cities where Nancy began a career in real estate. A few years later, after an amicable divorce, she married and settled with Gary Burns, a well-traveled Milwaukee native, in 1983. For the next 40 years they supported each other and maintained the “historic” house Nancy had bought near downtown Appleton. Their home became a welcome oasis for many friends and neighbors and the more traditional, yet low-key, holidays.
She loved attending live music events such as Lawrence University “Celebrate,” Appleton PAC, and favorite downtown lounge, the Casbah Cafe. She also enjoyed visits to their cabin, where she could always start a fire in the rain (camping first, cabin later).
Lifetime passions included rooting for the Green Bay Packers, bird-watching, Friday night fish fry, and our neighbors at their Taste-of-Thai Restaurant where she always savored the comfort.
There will be a memorial for Nancy on July 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Telulah Park in Appleton.