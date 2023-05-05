WEST BEND
Nancy C. Mayer
Feb. 6, 1956 - April 29, 2023
Nancy C. Mayer of West Bend passed away peacefully on Saturday April 29, 2023, at the age of 67, after a long battle with cancer.
Nancy is survived by her longtime significant other and loving partner of 26 years, Reid Tock. She was the loving mother of her three sons: Kevin Haim (Jamie), Steven Haim (Brittany) and David Haim (Michelle). She had five grandchildren who she loved with all her heart and meant the world to her: Miles, Kristen, Kyle, Olivia and Ryan.
Nancy is also survived by her sisters Julie Goratowski (Jerry), Tammy Gordon, Krissy Potratz, and brother, Thomas Potratz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Marge Potratz.
Services and visitation will be private.