WEST BEND
Nancy Lynn Thompson
May 4, 1962 – Nov. 29, 2022
Nancy Lynn Thompson passed at age 60, on November 29, 2022, after a two-year journey with lung cancer, surrounded by family that loved her deeply. Notably among those supporting her were her sisters, she being the youngest of seven girls, the grand finale of a large and vibrant family. Born in Mondovi, WI, later graduating from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, her career as a paralegal spanned law offices in Eau Claire, Alma, Milwaukee, and West Bend. Nancy also enjoyed and loved her work at Serigraph in the recent years-even while being treated for cancer. The work suited her perfectionist and observant temperament, and attention to detail. Nancy loved to be with friends at Parkside Restaurant in Newburg, indulged in lottery and scratch-off tickets, and competitive pursuits of Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and card games with her sisters. The Carlson Family Cabin in her hometown was her favorite escape, where she could relax and reflect, complementing her gentle, sweet nature and attraction to beautiful landscapes.
Nancy’s proudest achievement was her beloved daughters, who she adored more than anything. She is survived by them, Zan Thompson of Chippewa Falls, and Sydni Thompson of Lafayette, CA; sisters, Georgia Carlson of West Bend, Trina (Danny) Marsolek of Mondovi, Beth (Bob) Winsand of Mondovi, Sherry Thompson of Eau Claire, Tammy Thompson of Mondovi, her twin, Nevada (Rocky) Cornelius of Greenville, and Nancy’s very special friend Karl Petersen of Newburg, as well as countless nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents George and Gladys Thompson, and her brother-in-law, Todd Carlson.
Her family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Horizon Hospice caregivers, and Kathy’s House in West Bend, for their guidance toward Nancy’s peaceful passing. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date, where her family will honor her with laughter, memories, and a rousing round of Dirty Clubs.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
