Nancy M. Kasten
Feb. 9, 1943 — Aug 20, 2022
Nancy M. Kasten (nee Myers), 79, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Aug 20, 2022.
She was born on February 9, 1943, to the late Eva and Clyde Myers.
Nancy was preceded in death by siblings Barbara Hill, James Myers, Marcy Burik and Mark Myers.
Those Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Eryn (Sean) Prom, Shannon Kasten; and 3 grandchildren, Zakary Prom, Wyatt Prom and Madysen Kasten. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Brian Myers of Texas.
A private service is being held by the family.