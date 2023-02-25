WEST BEND
Nanette Petts
May 5, 1942 — Feb. 20, 2023
Nanette Petts, 80, of West Bend, died Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born May 5, 1942 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Chester and Susan (Hollanstein) LaGrow. On April 4, 1966 she married John P. Petts and he preceded her in death. Nanette enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and hanging out with her kids and grandkids. She loved Christmas and planning parties and playing cards with her neighbors. She is survived by her four children, Randall Petts, Brandon Petts, Dawn Swosinski, and Amber (Tyson) Lotz; grandchildren, Elicia (Damian Williams) Petts, Ryan Petts, Dakota Winterhalter, Madison Hein, and Brayden Ferreira; and her cat, Mittens. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John of 44 years; her sister; and other family and friends.
A celebration of life for Nanette Petts will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Town 9 Tap in Slinger. Cremation has taken place.
The family extends a special thank-you to her granddaughter Elicia Petts and her boyfriend, Damian, for taking care of grandma the last several years.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave., Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.