WEST BEND
Naomi R. Engeleiter
Sept. 5, 1943 - Jan. 2, 2023
Naomi R. Engeleiter of West Bend, WI, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2023, at her home.
Naomi was born September 5, 1943, to Herman and Esther (Mayer) Engeleiter in Kohlsville. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allenton. Naomi attended Kewaskum High School and during her senior year, she began working at West Bend Savings & Loan (now Westbury Bank). When she graduated from high school in 1961, she continued working at the bank for over forty years until her retirement.
An avid world traveler, Naomi enjoyed frequent vacations with both family and friends. For many years, she was a church organist at Zion Lutheran Church. Naomi was also active in a number of community organizations including the West Bend Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow recipient), Albrecht Free Clinic, West Bend Chamber of Commerce, Downtown West Bend Association, City of West Bend Police & Fire Commission, State of Wisconsin Savings Bank Review Board, Cedar Community Board of Directors, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Naomi is survived by her sister Mardell (Erwin) Rauh of Slinger and sister-in-law Susan Engeleiter of St. Paul, MN. She is further survived by nieces and nephews: Linda (Carl) Anderson, Lisa (Scott) Meissner, Jeff (Barb) Rauh, Kris (Jerry) Wetherall, Beth (Rick) Steiner, Keith (Vicki) Bartelt, Kevin (Tera) Bartelt, Jennifer (Seth) Kahler, Brian (Kyle Krueger) Engeleiter, Rebecca (Nick Forsgren) Engeleiter along with great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and caring friends.
In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her sister Diane (James) Bartelt and brother Gerald Engeleiter.
A visitation for Naomi will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Avenue, West Bend, WI), with the funeral service at 5:30 p.m. The burial will take place on Wednesday, January 11, at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to one of the following West Bend organizations: Albrecht Free Clinic, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, or Cedar Community.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.