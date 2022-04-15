Neil E. Thompson
Oct. 15, 1935 - April 11, 2022
Neil E. Thompson was called to our Lord God on the evening of April 11, 2022.
He was a native of Wisconsin born on October 15, 1935 to Ellsworth and Roma Thompson. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School in West Allis and continued his education at The University of Wisconsin in Madison. Neil married the love of his life, Barbara (nee Johnson) on March 1, 1958. They were blessed with four sons: Brett (Mary Lou), Bruk (Ann), Brad (Lori), Andy (Christa), and four grandchildren: Gunnar, Tannar, Sydney, and Joshua.
Neil was a veteran of the United States Army, a graphic artist for 17 years doing layouts for world famous magazines and record album covers, and an insurance representative for 24 years retiring December 31, 1999. He spent his retirement as a model railroader, winning numerous awards, and as an avid gardener. His expertise with hostas and was featured in magazine articles and a Roots and Branches garden tour.
Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his parents, Ellsworth and Roma, his brother, Jim, and his brother-in-law, Donald.
Neil is survived by his beloved cat, Bonsai.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at David's Star Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jackson, followed by the funeral service and Military Honors at 1:00 pm. Memorials to David's Star Evangelical Lutheran Church or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Neil Thompson video tribute or to send online condolences to the Thompson Family.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262)-377-0380.