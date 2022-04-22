WEST BEND
Nelda ‘Nell’ D. Zuelsdorf
Nelda “Nell” D. Zuelsdorf, 79, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Nell was born on October 13, 1942, the only child to the late Edward and Beulah (nee Nichols) Zuelsdorf, in West Bend. She graduated from West Bend High School in 1960. She was a lifelong member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend. Nell worked at the Ziegler Company in West Bend for 38 years until retiring in 2010. Her keen eye for detail made her a perfect fit for the Finance Department at Ziegler.
Nell was an avid sports fan and it didn’t take more than one conversation with her to know that the Green Bay Packers were at the top of her list. Nell enjoyed the simplest pleasures in life: catching up with friends, reading, doing word search puzzles, or enjoying a quiet evening at home. Nell loved to travel and Mexico was her favorite travel destination.
Nell will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents and her longtime partner, James Cain.
In honor of Nell’s wishes, no services will be held. Her final resting place will be at Holy Angels cemetery beside her beloved James Cain.
We would like to thank the staff at Cedar Community in and the ICU staff at Froedtert for their wonderful care of Nell.
