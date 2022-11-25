Neva Celthair Hurt
Sept. 22, 1977 — Nov. 12, 2022
Neva Celthair Hurt, age 45, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Horizon Home Care & Hospice. She was born September 22, 1977 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, the daughter of Virginia Wichlacz and Roger Hurt.
Neva attended West Bend High School. She loved to read, especially Harry Potter books. She loved her baking shows (and was a foodie herself), was great at crocheting and crafting. Neva’s grandchildren were the light of her life.
Neva is survived by her children, Zachary M. Hurt, Madison E. Hurt-Wonser; grandchildren, Dante A. Hurt, Ariella D. Hurt, Karma B. Hurt-Wonser; siblings, Bran (Stephanie) C. Hurt, Harlan (Carissa) A. Hurt, Sheena E. Wichlacz; mother and stepfather, Virginia (Dennis) S. Wichlacz; and significant other, James Wonser. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger; grandparents, Lester and Shirley Smith, Tom and Rita Hurt; brother, LCPL Travis M. Wichlacz; aunt, Cindy Bear Eagle; and a nephew, Lincoln W. Hurt.
A special thank-you to The Kathy Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:30 pm until the time of the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. For more information, visit phillipfuneralhome.com.