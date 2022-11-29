ALLENTON
Nicholas Butcher, Jr.
Sept. 5, 1968 – Nov. 24, 2022
Nicholas (“Nicky”) Butcher, Jr., 54, of Allenton, Wisconsin passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, at Kathy Hospice, West Bend, after a brief illness.
Nick was born on September 5, 1968, the son of Lillian M. (nee Piekarski) and Nicholas Butcher, Sr., in Chicago, Illinois. He previously worked for the Threshold Incorporated (West Bend, Wis.) and attended Our Place Day Services (Jackson, Wis.).
While he went home to the Lord too early, Nick enjoyed an abundant life with his parents and sisters – full of trips throughout America and abroad, countless fishing expeditions with his dad and mentor, Nick Sr., and three decades worth of Blue Top Resort (Fremont, Wis.) camping trips, accompanied by his parents and his sisters’ families.
All will agree that Nicky was quite the character – a fierce devotee of Star Wars, The Grinch, and the Wizard of Oz; assembling and disassembling machines or objects whether or not he had permission to do so; an affinity to learn by virtue of his insatiable curiosity and creativity; and a love for meeting and getting to know everyone around him. This “kid” was truly unforgettable.
A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 215 Main Street, Allenton, Wis. 53002, with The Very Reverend Father Richard J. Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Nick is survived by his loving parents, Lillian and Nick Sr.; cherished sisters: Dr. Cynthia (Ed) Simmonds and their children, Nathaniel and Kaylee of Elburn, Ill., and Christine (Jerry) Duncan and their children, Andrew, Allison and Natalie of West Bend; in addition to innumerable aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Emma Butcher, and Stanley and Helen Piekarski.
We, and the thousands of people whose lives he touched, will miss our Nicky dearly.
In memory of Nick, and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Kathy Hospice and/or Our Place Day Services, in care of Lillian or Nicholas Butcher, Sr.
“For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep.” - Thessalonians 4:14
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com