HARTFORD
Nick P. Mago
March 29, 1931 - March 18, 2023
Nick P. Mago, age 91, of Hartford entered eternal peace on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Majestic Heights nursing facility, surrounded by his loving family.
Nick was born March 29, 1931, in Hartford to parents Nicholas and Loretta (nee Weich) Mago. He was united in marriage to Rita (nee Lofy) on August 11, 1954, and they were married for 47 loving years until her passing in 2001.
Nick grew up on the family farm and then continued dairy farming until semi-retiring in 1978. He then worked part-time for Gundrum’s Meat Market in Slinger for many years with his nephew, Tom. Nick was a devoted husband and father, who always put his daughters and family members first. Nick had a strong faith throughout his life as an active member at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford. Nick was an avid sports player in his earlier years and high school, almost making it to play pro baseball! In his free time, you could catch him cheering on his two favorite teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He enjoyed all card games, but especially a good round of sheepshead. He took great pride in doing yard work and tending the beautiful array of flowers that his wife, Rita, started many years ago. Nick was a generous, caring, and hardworking man, who will be missed dearly by many.
Nick is survived by his loving daughters, Deb (John) Pietsch, Diane Fetkenhauer, Chrissy (Scott) Broker, Margie (Brian) Broker; grandchildren, Craig (Carrie) Broker, Kelly (John) Broker-Campbell, Nick Fetkenhauer, Nathan (Andrea) Broker, Sara (Matt) Kolpack, Cianna (Josh Braidigan) Broker, Alex and Logan Broker; great-grandchildren, Paige, Lucas, Benji, Graycen, Cameron, Lincoln, Kaden, and Brody. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, and other loved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; his parents, Nicholas and Loretta; parents-in-law, John and Isabelle Lofy; siblings, Jenny (Roy) Gundrum, Kenneth and James Mago; and son-in-law Bill Fetkenhauer.
Funeral services for Nick will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027). Family will greet friends and relatives for visitation at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. until the start of the service at 6:30 p.m. Father Britto Suresh from St. Kilian Catholic church will be officiating the service for Nick at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in honor of Nick, can be made or given to the West Bend Blood Center of Wisconsin (130 Valley Ave, West Bend, WI 53095), or to the Macular Degeneration Foundation (22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871).
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.