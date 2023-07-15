Norbert “Norb” Martin Weyer
June 22, 1930 - July 13, 2014
Norbert “Norb” Martin Weyer of Hubertus, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 13, 2023. Norb was born and raised the seventh of nine children to Alex and Rose (Mehringer) Weyer in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, in the area known as Fussville. He met the love of his life Marion (Limbach) at the Nightingale Ballroom in Menomonee Falls while roller skating. They were married November 24, 1951, at St. Anthony’s church in Fussville and were united in marriage for over 72 years. He built a home for his new wife and worked on his brother Joe’s farm for two years until he was drafted into the United States Army, where he spent two years overseas in Korea from 1954-1956 during the Korean War. After discharge from the Army, he came home to look for a job and ended up building a couple of homes on his dad’s farm with his brothers. Norb recalls the Richfield town chairman at the time, Adolph Lofy, contacting him to persuade him to build houses in Richfield. He recalls building up his courage to buy forty acres of farmland, put in roads, and constructed several spec homes which ended up selling in a “short amount of time.” He built the home that they lived in for the past 61 years in that initial subdivision. He developed several farms into subdivisions since then. In 1975, he purchased a seasonal home on Druid Lake in Hartford which has been used over the years for wonderful family and friend gatherings for them, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Many memories were made there.
Norb earned his realtor’s license and became a broker resulting in his local Weyer Realty business. Norb loved being involved in the community. He was an active member of the Richfield Lions for forty years and served as a President of the Washington County Board of Realtors for four years. In addition, he was an active member and involved in many church activities at the previous St. Hubert’s on Hubertus Rd., the previous St. Mary’s on Hillside Rd., and currently at St. Gabriel’s. He still loved going to the office most every morning and to this day could be found snow plowing his properties and some of his local friends’ driveways.
Norb will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife, Marion; sons, Mike (Jackie), Mark (Joanie), and Randy (Dawn); five grandchildren, Amber (Nick) Giordano, Mitch (Brittany) Weyer, Alex (Josie) Weyer, Taylor (fiancé Andrew Farrell), and Morgan (Alex) Frosch; great-grandchildren, Mason, Landon and Camden Giordano, and Reid and Trey Weyer; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Weyer and Janet Limbach. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Joseph (Florence), Richard, Clarence (Betty Jane), Agnes (Ron) Burkwald, Robert (Arlene), James, and Laverne (Joanne).
A special thank you to his caregivers, Patty, and Nancy and to his Cardiologist, Dr. Merry, for all the love and compassionate care they provided over the past several years.
The visitation for Norb will be held on Thurs., July 20, 2023, at ST. GABRIEL CATHOLIC PARISH, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI 53033, from 10AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM. Private burial will be held at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or to St. Gabriel Catholic Parish are appreciated.