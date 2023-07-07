WEST BEND
Norbert ‘Norb’ Rennicke
March 27, 1946 -July 4, 2023
Norbert ‘Norb’ Rennicke, age 77, of West Bend passed away on July 4, 2023, at Serenity Villa Assisted Living in Slinger.
Norb was born on March 27, 1946, in Port Washington to Roland and Marie (nee Van de Boom) Rennicke and was raised in Grafton. He attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and graduated from Grafton High School, class of 1965.
On May 20, 1967, Norb was united in marriage to Kathleen R. ‘Kathy’ Jollie at Holy Trinity Church in Newburg. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2017. They have now been married 56 years.
After graduating from high school, Norb enlisted in the U.S. Army in October of 1965 and proudly served his country for three years. During his time in the Army, Norb came home from Germany to get married to Kathy. They flew back and lived in Rieschweiler, Germany, for a year. He finished his time of service in Columbus, Georgia, where they shared many great memories. Norb was a member of the American Legion, Post 0486 in Jackson.
Norb worked for over 36 years at Exacto Spring Corp. in Grafton. For over 10 years, he was plant manager of the company before retiring in 2007.
For many years, Norb enjoyed playing softball, bowling, sheepshead, and hunting with his son, Dan, and with other family and friends. He also loved to go golfing with friends, especially with his ‘A Team’ partner, Bob Mueller. Norb loved socializing with others, always ready to strike up a conversation.
Norb and his wife, Kathy, went on many vacations traveling in the states and abroad. Above all else, family was the most important part of his life. He took great joy in attending many of the activities his children and then his grandchildren were involved in.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, Norb is survived by his son, Daniel (Cindy) of West Bend, and his daughters, Sandra Rennicke and Teri (Dan) Bley, both of West Bend. He is further survived by 5 grandchildren, Marissa Becker, Jacob Rennicke, Brenden, Isabel, and McKenna Bley; and 1 great-granddaughter, Cecilia Loomis; his brothers, Milton (Sharon) of West Bend, and George (Linda) of Milwaukee; sisters, Joan (Richard) Jollie of Longmont, CO, Jane (Dan) Brown of Silver Cliff, and June Nelson of Mosinee. Surviving brothers- and sisters-in-law include Larry Jollie, John (Phyllis) Jollie, Jean (Henry) Jelinek, all of West Bend, and Richard (Joan) Jollie of Longmont, CO. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Marie; parents-in-law, John and Leona Jollie; sisters- and brother-in-law, Marlene and Harold Bahr, and Susan Jollie.
Norb’s family would like to thank many people involved in caring for him. A special thank-you to Tracy Ermer, Julie Mundinger, Mackenzie Gagen, Kymber Gullickson, Brooklyn Ermer and Melissa Fulcer Schultz, along with all of the staff at Serenity Villa who went above and beyond with the loving care they provided Norb.
Another special thank-you to Preceptor Home Health & Hospice, Abbie, Nicole, Chaplain Kelly, Autumn and Sam L. for their care, dedication and support.
VISITATION: Norb’s family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend), beginning at 2:00 p.m., until 4:45 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Norb will follow the visitation at the funeral home, beginning at 5:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Mark Jansen. Norb will be buried on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Norb’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.