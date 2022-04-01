KEWASKUM
Norbert R. ‘Norbie’ Gau
Aug. 12, 1942 - March 29, 2022
Norbert R. ‘Norbie’ Gau, 79, of Kewaskum passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home.
Norbert was born on August 12, 1942, in Mayville, the son of the late Walter and Catherine (nee Mayer) Gau. On October 20, 1962, Norbert was united in marriage to Donna Flynn at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Norbert enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing sheepshead, and dice games. He loved hunting and fishing up north as well as four wheeling and going to the casino. Norbert's favorite pastime was telling jokes - he had a sense of humor and enjoyed making everyone laugh. Above all else he deeply loved his family and spending time with them. He was loved by his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Norbert leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Donna; two children, Robin (Charles) Juers of Campbellsport and Randy (Rhonda) Gau of West Bend; four grandchildren, Brandon (Dawn) Juers, Jamie (Tim) Lauenstein, Danny (fiancé, Teal) Osberg, and Bryanna (Nick) Durian; three great-grandchildren, Alexis Juers, Austin Juers, and Ethan Lauenstein, and another one on the way; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Norbert was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris and Loretta.
In honor of Norbert’s wishes, private family services will be held.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Norbert’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.