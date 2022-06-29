WEST BEND
Norbert R. Rosbeck
Aug. 3, 1937 - June 27, 2022
Norbert R. Rosbeck of West Bend died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home at the age of 84 years. He was born on August 3, 1937, in Milwaukee to the late Martin and Theresa (nee Kiefer) Rosbeck.
At a young age, the family moved to the Rosbeck family farm in St. Kilian. He attended St. Kilian School, later graduating from Kewaskum High School in 1955.
On June 21, 1956, he was united in marriage to Sharon L. Coulter at St. Kilian’s Church in St. Kilian.
His entrepreneurial spirit started as a young man. His first business was a filling station in Menomonee Falls where he was the owner and operator of Rosbeck’s Sinclair Service. After moving to West Bend in 1962, he broadened his business experience as an insurance and farm implement salesman. He later worked for Mac Paving for about 5 years. It was during this time that he was inspired to start NR Asphalt & Pavement Maintenance. In 1997, Norb semi-retired and sold the business to his son, Tony, who runs the family business today.
During his semi-retirement years, he looked forward to spending time at White Clay Lake in Shawano County. He enjoyed sharing the area with family and friends, fishing and occasionally visiting the area casinos.
At the family home on Silver Lake, he took on the role of “Captain” and would take out the pontoon boat, giving tours of the lake and showing off his favorite fishing spots.
Norb will be remembered for his witty one-liners, his spunky and sassy personality and his love of little feet running around the house.
He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Sharon; 8 children: Kathy (Victor) Fronek, Carol (Joe) Holeva, Cynthia, Christine (Kevin) Wanke, Randall (Brenda), Laurie (Rick) Grieb, Anthony (Kristina) and Vicki; 16 grandchildren: Erin (Scott) Murphy, Adam (Lisa) Fronek, Jeremy (Candice) Kreis, Andy Kreis (Teri), Travis (Samantha) Wanke, Cassandra (JJ) Kneifl, Benjamin Wanke, Tammy Rosbeck (Joe Ramirez), Robert (Tami) Rosbeck, Sandra Rosbeck (Matt), Sarah (Graham Hill) Gremonprez, Eric Gremonprez (Becky), Andrea Gremonprez (Noah), TJ (Rudy) Rosbeck-Ledesma, Gary (Ashley) Rosbeck and Jared Rew; 21 great-grandchildren: Kaity (Zach), Skylahr, Kyle, Lucas, Cole, Madelyn, Dakota, Sydney, Mason, Autumn, Colton, Parker, Cadence, Markus, Amarah, Blaze, Vincent, McLaren, Harlee, Jaxon and Eli; 3 great-great-grandchildren: Olivia, Lauren and Abraham; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Best; 1 sister and 4 brothers: Gregory, Margaret Brill, Robert, Ralph and Raymond.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend from 3 until a prayer service at 6 p.m. and also Saturday at church from 10:30 a.m. until Mass.
In lieu of flowers, Masses or memorial to Holy Angels School Trust Fund appreciated.
Norb’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank-you to the staff of Preceptor Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. It is greatly appreciated.
Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.