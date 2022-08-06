WEST BEND
Noreen Helen Kircher
June 5, 1930 — Aug. 4, 2022
Noreen Helen Kircher (nee Hoffman), 92, of West Bend, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Cottages in West Bend surrounded by her loving family. Noreen was born on June 5, 1930, in Grant County, daughter of the late George and Helen (nee Ball) Hoffman. Noreen graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1948. She attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went on to work as a Laboratory Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend. On October 23, 1954, she was united in marriage to Carl “Cracker” Kircher at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Noreen enjoyed bowling, golfing, knitting, playing cards, cribbage, reading and saying the Rosary.
Noreen volunteered several years for Kettle Moraine Support Services and at St. Frances Cabrini Parish where she was a longtime active member.
Noreen’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the weeklong family vacations in northern Wisconsin every year.
Those Noreen leaves behind to cherish her memory include four daughters, Jane (Michael) Crass of Cedarburg, Patty (Philip) Johnson of Neosho, MO, Mary Ellen (Peter) Drumm of Madison, and Kay (Mike) Chevalier of West Bend; son-in-law, Del Henning of Madison; 11 grandchildren, Daniel (Amye) Johnson, Mark (Karen Smith) Johnson, Rachel (Ilie) Cozmatchi, Emily Jensen, Anna (Owen) McCormick, Madeline (Steve) Houdek, Andrew (fiancée Christi) Chevalier, Joseph Chevalier, Hallie Kircher Henning, Travis Drumm, and Ryan Drumm; nine great-grandchildren, Allye and Bailye Johnson, Silvia Cozmatchi, Addison Jensen, Ava, Emma, and Owen (III) McCormick, Noah and Grant Houdek, and one due in November; sister, Lenice Durham; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Noreen was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son, Andrew Kircher; daughter Claire Kircher; brother, Richard (MaryAnn) Hoffman; and brothers-in-law, Harold Durham and George (Claudine) Kircher.
A Mass of Christian burial for Noreen will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church 1025 S. 7th Ave. in West Bend. Father Kevin Harmon will officiate and burial will follow at Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery in West Bend.
The Kircher family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church of West Bend or Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Cancer Center are appreciated.
The Kircher family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to The Cottages at Cedar Community and Cedar Hospice and for their loving care of Noreen.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Noreen’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.