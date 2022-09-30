LOMIRA
Norene K. Gonring
July 13, 1952 — September 27, 2022
Norene K. Gonring (nee Christian) age 70, of Lomira, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend with her family by her side.
A memorial service for Norene will take place on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac, with the Rev.
Michael Zuberbier officiating. Visitation will take place at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Sunday, October 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the church on Monday, October 3, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service. Private family inurnment will take place at Emmanuel Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Herman. Norene was born the daughter of Arnold and Marilyn (Wendegatz) Christian on July 13, 1952, in Beaver Dam. She was baptized on August 3, 1952, and confirmed on May 15, 1966, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church) in the township of Theresa.
She was a 1970 graduate of Mayville High School.
Norene was united in marriage to Alan V. Gonring on June 2, 1989, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Theresa. She spent her career in food service with over 25 years working at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. Norene was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Ev.
Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. She loved to sing in the church choir, cook, garden, and take care of her flowers. She enjoyed many genres of music such as polka, country, and oldies to name a few. Together with her husband, Al, they liked to travel and had many good trips together in northern Wisconsin.
Norene is survived by her husband, Alan, of Lomira; her siblings Nancy (Bill) Connell of Oconomowoc, Marjean (Rick) Lerch of Theresa, Marsha (Dan) Roskopf of Mayville, and Annette (Bob) Foshey of Hartland; sisters-in-law Gloria Christian of Mayville and Rita (Phil) Hanson of the Town of Trenton; her brother-in-law Dennis (Ann) Gonring of West Bend; and Alan’s daughter Aimee. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Allen and Loren Christian.
Memorials may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.Pan-Can.org Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital and Cancer Center of West Bend and Wauwatosa for the care and support shown to Norene and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.