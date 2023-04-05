WEST BEND
Noreta F. Wiedmeyer
April 10, 1937 — March 30, 2023
Noreta F. Wiedmeyer (Yochem) passed away at her home in West Bend on March 30 at the age of 85. She was born on April 10, 1937, in West Bend to the late William and Hildegard Yochem.
She married her soul mate, Eugene A Wiedmeyer (Gene), on July 2, 1955. They celebrated 67 years of marriage. Eugene was the love of her life for 72 years. Noreta’s passion was providing a beautiful home for their 4 children, Ricky (Annie), Barbara (Paul) Lemler, Pamela (George) Hansen, Melanie (Scott) Matenaer, and Tippy “Little Man” their dog that brought happiness and joy to their lives. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren Angela (Jeff) Walter, Desmond Wiedmeyer, Zachary (Brittany) Lemler, Austin Lemler, Alyssa Matenaer, Chloe and Joseph Hansen; and 3 greatgrandchildren, Marissa Walter, Tate and Griffin Lemler.
Noreta enjoyed fishing, bingo, gambling, playing cards, collecting eagle sculptures and antiques. She loved watching Brewers, Packers and Bucks games. She was a huge Grayson Allen fan. More than anything she loved spending time with family and friends.
Our family would like to extend a special thank-you to Pastor Dave from Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend, Preceptor Home Health Hospice RN’s Sammi and Jamie and Social Worker Barb and neighbors Tony, Steve, Tom, Andy and Ashley for their kind and compassionate care.
Following Noreta’s wishes there will be no formal services.
